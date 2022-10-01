Skip to main content

Liverpool v Brighton Confirmed Lineups, Team News

We bring you all the details of the confirmed lineups and team news as Liverpool take on Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we will bring you the confirmed teams when they are announced at 2pm.

Liverpool Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas is likely to start at left-back when Liverpool take on Brighton on Saturday

Liverpool Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Diogo Jota

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.

Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

Brighton Team News

Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.

Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.

