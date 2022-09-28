Skip to main content
Liverpool v Brighton: Early Predicted Lineup, Henderson To Return?

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Liverpool v Brighton: Early Predicted Lineup, Henderson To Return?

Jurgen Klopp may have some decisions to make when Liverpool take on the Seagulls on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you LFCTR's early predicted Reds XI for the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team have made a slow start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six matches and must improve over the next month if they want to challenge at the very top of the table.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The German should be able to welcome back a number of players ahead of the visit of the Seagulls which will finally give him some decisions to make after having to deal with a crippling injury crisis in the early stages of the season.

In defence, Ibrahima Konate could be fit to return after a report suggested he has been cleared by the Liverpool medical team to play but Klopp may opt to stick with the back four that played so well in the Champions League victory over Ajax.

As far as midfield options go, Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Harvey Elliott who has impressed during Liverpool's difficult start to the campaign or recall skipper Jordan Henderson who returned to action in England's 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday.

Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Up front, the front three that started against Ajax could get the nod to go again although Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, who scored for Uruguay on Tuesday, could both be in contention.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

Schedule

England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate Admits Keiran Trippier Is Ahead Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For England

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Naby Keita Tops Borussia Dortmund Wishlist, Possible Replacement For Jude Bellingham?

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Could' Swap Jude Bellingham For Naby Keita

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Konrad Laimer Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target Confirms He Is A Reds Supporter

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Past Interest In Moises Caicedo Cooled Due To Deal Concerns

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew