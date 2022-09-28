Liverpool v Brighton: Early Predicted Lineup, Henderson To Return?

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you LFCTR's early predicted Reds XI for the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team have made a slow start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six matches and must improve over the next month if they want to challenge at the very top of the table.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German should be able to welcome back a number of players ahead of the visit of the Seagulls which will finally give him some decisions to make after having to deal with a crippling injury crisis in the early stages of the season.

In defence, Ibrahima Konate could be fit to return after a report suggested he has been cleared by the Liverpool medical team to play but Klopp may opt to stick with the back four that played so well in the Champions League victory over Ajax.

As far as midfield options go, Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Harvey Elliott who has impressed during Liverpool's difficult start to the campaign or recall skipper Jordan Henderson who returned to action in England's 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Up front, the front three that started against Ajax could get the nod to go again although Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, who scored for Uruguay on Tuesday, could both be in contention.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

