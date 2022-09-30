Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Team News
Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news.
The Reds will be hoping for an upturn in form after a disappointing start to the season.
Brighton will be under the new management of Roberto De Zerbi as he takes over from Graham Potter after his move to Chelsea.
Liverpool Team News
Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.
Darwin Nunez
Ibrahima Konate
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.
Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.
Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.
Read More
Brighton Team News
Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.
Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
- Report: Liverpool Could Spend Big On Enzo Fernandez In January
- Arthur Melo's Agent Speaks To Liverpool's Reported Regret Of Signing Him
- Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid
- Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed
- Report: Naby Keita Tops Borussia Dortmund Wishlist, Possible Replacement For Jude Bellingham?
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |