Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Jurgen Klopp may finally have options available for the visit of Brighton.
Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news.

The Reds will be hoping for an upturn in form after a disappointing start to the season.

Brighton will be under the new management of Roberto De Zerbi as he takes over from Graham Potter after his move to Chelsea.

Liverpool Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis DiazDiogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Caoimhin KelleherCalvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.

Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.

Andy RobertsonNaby KeitaCurtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

Brighton Team News

Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.

Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.

