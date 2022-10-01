Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
Premier League football returns for Liverpool on Saturday as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.
Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six matches with a number of poor performances.
The Seagulls sit in fourth place after an impressive start to the new campaign but have had a change in manager with Graham Potter moving to Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi brought in to replace him.
Liverpool Team News
Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.
Darwin Nunez
Ibrahima Konate
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.
Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.
Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.
Brighton Team News
Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.
Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT+1
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, NTA, and SportyTV.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.
