Skip to main content

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream

All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Premier League football returns for Liverpool on Saturday as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season taking just nine points from their opening six matches with a number of poor performances.

The Seagulls sit in fourth place after an impressive start to the new campaign but have had a change in manager with Graham Potter moving to Chelsea and Roberto De Zerbi brought in to replace him.

Anfield Road Stand

Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have all returned to full training.

Kelleher and Ramsay are likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate could feature in the first-team squad.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

Brighton Team News

Former Liverpool favourite Adam Lallana and right-back Tariq Lamptey are back in training and will be part of the travelling squad but may not be ready to start against the Reds.

Enock Mwepu will miss the trip to Anfield through injury.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport, NTA, and SportyTV.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

Schedule

Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Not Given Up On Christoper Nkunku Despite Chelsea Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola
News

Premier League Matchweek 9 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Snub

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Relief For Liverpool Fans As Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Transfer Decision

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Willing To Pay £132million For Midfielder That Isn't Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Anfield Ajax Joel Matip Kostas Tsimikas Thiago Virgil van Dijk
News

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Match Prediction

By Jim Nichol-Turner