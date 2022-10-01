Liverpool v Brighton: Key Matchups

Liverpool return to action at Anfield tomorrow for the first time in weeks as they face a Brighton side under new management. Roberto De Zebri will be taking charge of his new side against Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Leonardo Trossard

Trent Alexander-Arnold will have fire in his belly after being overlooked by Gareth Southgate. I expect the right-back to show the England manager he hasn't a clue what he's doing.

Trossard is on fine form and is key to Brighton's attacks, however, it will be his defending that will be tested tomorrow. Alexander-Arnold with a point to prove is a scary prospect to face. Southgate, I hope you are watching and see you don't deserve Trent.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Thiago Alcantara v Pascal Gross

Planning to stop Thiago Alcantara and stopping Thiago Alcantara are two different things completely. Pascal Gross will be the player to keep an eye on the Spaniard, so he better have had his morning coffee.

Brighton's plan to beat Liverpool tomorrow will start with stopping Thiago and if they fail to do so, they will fail to get a result. At least Gross will sleep well tomorrow night.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Mohamed Salah v Adam Webster

Another player is not in his best form, but Mohamed Salah can switch back on with the click of his fingers. After getting a well-earned break for club and coming early from the international break, Salah will be fresh.

Adam Webster will have his work cut out marking the Egyptian King and will come out second best. Webster will need to rely a lot on the tracking back from Trossard and Moises Caicedo, if not, he faces Salah and Alexander-Arnold all alone. Unlucky lad.

IMAGO / PA Images

