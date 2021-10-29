Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Brighton

    The Premier League once again kicks off for Liverpool this weekend with a matchup vs Brighton & Home Albion, here is how we predict it will go.

    The Reds welcome Brighton & Home Albion to Anfield this weekend as they look to getting all three points to The Seagulls. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are riding in to the matchup on a high, but could Graham Potter and Brighton spoil the party? 

    Form of Both Teams

    Liverpool, who are 2nd in the league table, are coming off two spectacular 5-0 wins vs Watford and rivals Manchester United. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his squad playing some of the best football in the world. 

    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United

    With many of the normal starting squad getting a rest, during the midweek Carabao Cup draw, the usual starting eleven should be well rested for this game.

    Brighton started off the Premier League season in very good form, which has them sitting in 5th going into this contest. But, Brighton have yet to win a league game in the month of October with two draws to Arsenal and Norwich, while suffering a massive defeat to reining Premier League champions Manchester City. 

    It is the same story as last season for Brighton where they are struggling to find a pure goalscorer, which is one of the reasons for their dip in form in the past month of the season. 

    Match Prediction

    For The Reds, this game cannot be overlooked. Brighton have, at times, been a tough opponent to play for other Premier League teams. 

    With Chelsea only one point ahead of Liverpool in the table, Liverpool need to get all three points. 

    Liverpool have scored three or more goals in all but two league game this season, so I see that trend continuing here and Liverpool pick up all three points

    Sadio Mane celebrates scoring a goal against Crystal Palace in September 2021.

    Sadio Mane celebrates a goal at Anfield.

    Score Predictions: 
    Liverpool 4 - Brighton 1 

    Goal Scorers: 
    Salah, Firmino (x2), Jota

    Man of the Match: 
    Roberto Firmino

    Roberto Firmino Manchester United
