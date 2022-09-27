Skip to main content
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool could have a number of players back from injury to face Brighton on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues.

The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool Injury Crisis

Whilst Klopp's team have performed poorly at times, the injury crisis that swept through the club cannot be ignored.

There do appear to be signs however that the injury situation is easing with Thiago AlcantaraDiogo Jota, and Jordan Henderson all having returned to action for Liverpool and England in the Reds skipper's case.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ibrahima Konate could also be in contention after a report suggested he has been cleared to return by the medical team at Liverpool.

Liverpool Players That Could Face Brighton

Goalkeepers

Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho

Forwards

Diogo Jota

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez

Players Closing In On a Return

Aberdeen Liverpool Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, and Curtis Jones could all be close to returning after the international break assuming they overcome their respective problems but whether that is in time for the clash with the Seagulls remains to be seen.

The news is not so good for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who are not expected to be back in action until the end of October at the earlier.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

Schedule

Benjamin Sesko
Transfers

Liverpool, Manchester United And Chelsea Remain Options For Benjamin Sesko Despite RB Leipzig Deal

By Damon Carr
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Mexico v Colombia: Where to Watch, Live Stream, International Friendly

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury

By Neil Andrew
Joao Gomes
Transfers

Liverpool Interest In Potential Fabinho Successor Confirmed, Price Tag Revealed

By Justin Foster
Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrating goal
Transfers

Liverpool Target Touted 'Ukrainian Neymar' Would Welcome A Move To The Premier League

By Justin Foster
Konrad Laimer Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Target Confirms He Is A Reds Supporter

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Past Interest In Moises Caicedo Cooled Due To Deal Concerns

By Neil Andrew