Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues.

The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Liverpool Injury Crisis

Whilst Klopp's team have performed poorly at times, the injury crisis that swept through the club cannot be ignored.

There do appear to be signs however that the injury situation is easing with Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, and Jordan Henderson all having returned to action for Liverpool and England in the Reds skipper's case.

Ibrahima Konate could also be in contention after a report suggested he has been cleared to return by the medical team at Liverpool.

Liverpool Players That Could Face Brighton Goalkeepers IMAGO / Sportimage Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian Defenders IMAGO / NurPhoto Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas Midfielders IMAGO / Action Plus Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho Forwards IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez Players Closing In On a Return IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, and Curtis Jones could all be close to returning after the international break assuming they overcome their respective problems but whether that is in time for the clash with the Seagulls remains to be seen.

The news is not so good for Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who are not expected to be back in action until the end of October at the earlier.

