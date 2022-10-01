Liverpool v Brighton Team News: Diaz, Nunez & Jota Start From Bench, Carvalho Starts

Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed teams news.

In a surprise, Fabio Carvalho gets a deserved start alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack meaning that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota all start on the bench for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With Andy Robertson still missing, Kostas Tsimikas keeps his left-back spot and Jordan Henderson is recalled in midfield at the expense of Harvey Elliott who drops to the bench.

Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to ensure that Liverpool resume after the international break with a victory so they don't lose further ground on the leaders.

Liverpool Team

Brighton & Hove Albion Team

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT+1

