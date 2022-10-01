Liverpool v Brighton Team News: Diaz, Nunez & Jota Start From Bench, Carvalho Starts
Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you the confirmed teams news.
In a surprise, Fabio Carvalho gets a deserved start alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack meaning that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota all start on the bench for Liverpool.
With Andy Robertson still missing, Kostas Tsimikas keeps his left-back spot and Jordan Henderson is recalled in midfield at the expense of Harvey Elliott who drops to the bench.
Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to ensure that Liverpool resume after the international break with a victory so they don't lose further ground on the leaders.
Liverpool Team
Brighton & Hove Albion Team
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:00pm GMT+1
