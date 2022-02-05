Liverpool v Cardiff City | Players That Could Be Available For Jurgen Klopp's Squad - Thiago?, Diaz?, Elliott?, Origi?
As Liverpool prepare to face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp may have something of a selection headache as he looks to pick just 21 names for his squad.
The two-week break between fixtures since the Reds won 3-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park has given Klopp's squad the opportunity to recharge with a number of players now ready to return.
Liverpool will still be missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they play against each other for the right to be crowned AFCON champions but Naby Keita is back from Cameroon and available for selection.
New signing Luis Diaz could be available if needed but Neco Williams and Nat Phillips left on loan on transfer deadline day so will now not return until the summer.
The Liverpool squad is therefore likely to be picked from the list below unless of course there are any unexpected absences.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Caoimhin Kelleher
Adrian
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Joel Matip
Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konate
Joe Gomez
Andy Robertson
Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Fabinho
Read More
Jordan Henderson
Thiago Alcantara
James Milner
Curtis Jones
Naby Keita
Harvey Elliott
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Tyler Morton
Forwards
Diogo Jota
Roberto Firmino
Takumi Minamino
Divock Origi
Luis Diaz
Kaide Gordon
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Fina
- 'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich
- Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool
- 'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer
- 'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah
- Report: Liverpool Remain Confident of Completing Pre-Contract Agreement for Wonderkid
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook