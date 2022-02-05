Skip to main content
Liverpool v Cardiff City | Players That Could Be Available For Jurgen Klopp's Squad - Thiago?, Diaz?, Elliott?, Origi?

As Liverpool prepare to face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp may have something of a selection headache as he looks to pick just 21 names for his squad.

The two-week break between fixtures since the Reds won 3-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park has given Klopp's squad the opportunity to recharge with a number of players now ready to return.

Liverpool will still be missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as they play against each other for the right to be crowned AFCON champions but Naby Keita is back from Cameroon and available for selection.

New signing Luis Diaz could be available if needed but Neco Williams and Nat Phillips left on loan on transfer deadline day so will now not return until the summer.

The Liverpool squad is therefore likely to be picked from the list below unless of course there are any unexpected absences. 

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Joel Matip

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate

Joe Gomez

Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho

Jordan Henderson

Thiago Alcantara

James Milner

Curtis Jones

Naby Keita

Harvey Elliott

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Tyler Morton

Forwards

Diogo Jota

Roberto Firmino

Takumi Minamino

Divock Origi

Luis Diaz

Kaide Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

