Liverpool v Cardiff City: Key Battle - Ibrahima Konate v Jordan Hugill

Liverpool are finally back in action on the weekend as domestic football returns following a combined winter break and international calendar.

The Reds welcome Championship strugglers Cardiff City to Anfield and will be looking to start to emulate their Carabao Cup by reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Whilst the time off brought about a much-needed rest for some - as well as a new signing in the shape of Colombian winger Luis Diaz - most of the squad would appear to be chomping at the bit to get back to the action.

IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage

However, with a hectic February schedule to follow, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to unleash all the available weapons for this clash.

Although this occasion may yet mark a Diaz debut and the welcome comeback of Harvey Elliott, the likes of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota could be handed watching briefs.

With all of this in mind, the predicted key battle for this clash is French centre-back Ibrahima Konate up against physical centre-forward Jordan Hugill.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Sat in 20th position in the second tier, Cardiff may have failed to spark into life so far this season, however, Hugill is a player with brief Premier League experience at West Ham.

Signed in January from Norwich City having spent the first half of the campaign at West Brom, the 29-year-old scored on debut for the Bluebirds against Nottingham Forest.

Not cup-tied by FA rules due to being an unused substitute in the third round, Hugill will no doubt be hoping to make a mark on a prestigious tie such as this.

The man likely to be tasked with the job of keeping the Englishman quiet is Liverpool's 22-year-old star, Konate.

A powerhouse of a defender, the 13-cap France Under 21 international should relish the challenge of a battle with Hugill and has already proven to be more than a match for most.

Having sufficiently dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo already this term, the man signed from RB Leipzig in the summer will back himself to come out on top of this mission.

So far this season the £27million valued Konate has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Reds - helping Klopp's side keep six clean sheets in the process. Another on Sunday should see Liverpool progress into the next round.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook