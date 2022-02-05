Liverpool v Cardiff City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Cardiff City visit Anfield on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup and here is everything you need to know about the game.

In the third round of the FA Cup, Liverpool dispatched League One Shrewsbury United quite comfortably.

However, Cardiff City barely got into the fourth round thanks to a 116th-minute winner from Mark Harris against Preston North End.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Sunday's game does not require extra-time and that Liverpool can have another comfortable win at Anfield.

So here is everything you need to know about where to watch and live stream Sunday's game between Liverpool and Cardiff City.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 12:00 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 07:00 ET

Pacific time: 04:00 PT

Central time: 06:00 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off stats at 13:00 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 17:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 23:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on ITV & ITV Hub.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount Plus / 10Play.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

