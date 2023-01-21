Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

Liverpool face Graham Potter's Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday and we will bring you the confirmed lineups for the clash as soon as they are announced around 11:30am GMT.

For the latest team news, carry on reading below.

Liverpool Team News

Darwin Nunez is back in contention for Liverpool after missing the last two games against Brighton and Wolves through injury.

Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with some of the players who fared so well in the victory at Molineux in midweek or recall some of his more established stars.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all remained sidelined.

Chelsea Team News

Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut for Graham Potter's team after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk was completed.

The Blues will be without on-loan striker Joao Felix however after he was sent off against Fulham and will serve a three-match ban.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are both back in training but Potter confirmed that neither will be available for the trip to Anfield whilst Denis Zakaria is doubtful after picking up an injury in the clash at Craven Cottage.

Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and N'Golo Kante are still missing but the Frenchman has returned to training.

