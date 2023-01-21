Skip to main content
Liverpool v Chelsea Confirmed Team News - Klopp Proves Loyal To Team Who Defeated Wolves In Midweek As Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Fabinho Are Left Out

Liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool v Chelsea Confirmed Team News - Klopp Proves Loyal To Team Who Defeated Wolves In Midweek As Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Fabinho Are Left Out

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp has made a bold team selection for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The German rang the changes in midweek and was rewarded with his team's 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Despite a number of his regular starters being refreshed after missing out on Tuesday, Klopp has stuck with eight of the players who started the match against Julen Lopetegui's team.

Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson replace Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas in the back five but James Milner and Joe Gomez retain their places.

The same midfield three that started at Molineux and played so well is given another outing which means that skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are only on the bench.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Jordan Henderson

Mohamed Salah replaces Fabio Carvalho in attack and will be partnered by Liverpool's goalscorer on Tuesday, Harvey Elliott, and Cody Gakpo.

Darwin Nunez returns to the Liverpool squad and is on the bench.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Naby Keita
News

Report: 'A Possibility' Naby Keita Extends Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool James Milner
Match Coverage

Report: James Milner 'Pushing To Start' For Liverpool Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham’s Father In Contact With Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Hopes For Real Madrid Snub

By Damon Carr
Mason Mount
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Planning Summer Transfer Raid For Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount

By Neil Andrew
Wolverhampton Wanderers Matheus Nunes Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Nunez Returns As Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma After Midweek Victory

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
News

'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano

By Neil Andrew