Liverpool v Chelsea Confirmed Team News - Klopp Proves Loyal To Team Who Defeated Wolves In Midweek As Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Fabinho Are Left Out

Jurgen Klopp has made a bold team selection for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The German rang the changes in midweek and was rewarded with his team's 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux in the FA Cup third-round replay.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite a number of his regular starters being refreshed after missing out on Tuesday, Klopp has stuck with eight of the players who started the match against Julen Lopetegui's team.

Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson replace Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas in the back five but James Milner and Joe Gomez retain their places.

The same midfield three that started at Molineux and played so well is given another outing which means that skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are only on the bench.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Mohamed Salah replaces Fabio Carvalho in attack and will be partnered by Liverpool's goalscorer on Tuesday, Harvey Elliott, and Cody Gakpo.

Darwin Nunez returns to the Liverpool squad and is on the bench.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

