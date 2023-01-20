Skip to main content
Liverpool v Chelsea - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

All the key details as Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday with both teams desperate for the three points after disappointing starts to the 2022/23 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds occupy ninth place in the table and are level on points with the Blues but have a game in hand over Graham Potter's team.

Klopp will be hoping his team can build on the much-improved performance against Wolves in the FA Cup third round in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:   7:30am ET

Pacific time:    4:30am PT

Central time:   6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 10:30pm AEST 

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 1:30pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can tune in on Disney+ hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.

