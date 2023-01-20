Liverpool v Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Nunez Returns As Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma After Midweek Victory
Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with some of the players who fared so well in the 1-0 victory over Wolves in midweek when his team take to the pitch to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds start the day in ninth position, level on points with Graham Potter's team but with a superior goal difference and a game in hand. Klopp and his players will know however that a victory is vital if they still hold out hopes of a top-four finish.
Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott could all be in with a chance of a start against the Blues after impressing at Molineux.
That would mean leaving out the likes of Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho who all were rested on Tuesday but could return to the starting XI fresher giving Klopp a selection headache ahead of the clash.
Liverpool Team News
Darwin Nunez is also back in contention for Liverpool after missing the last two games against Brighton and Wolves through injury.
Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all remained sidelined although the Portuguese is closing in on a return.
Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;
Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez
