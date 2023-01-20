Skip to main content
Liverpool v Chelsea Team News: Nunez & Mudryk In Contention For Premier League Clash

IMAGO / Sportimage

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Premier League encounter with Chelsea on Saturday.
Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield in Saturday's early match in desperate need of a victory to keep up their hopes of a top-four finish.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for both teams who sit in ninth and tenth place in the table on 28 points, but with the Reds ahead on goal difference and with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter

Liverpool Team News

Darwin Nunez is back in contention for Liverpool after missing the last two games against Brighton and Wolves through injury.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Klopp must decide whether to stick with some of the players who fared so well in the victory at Molineux in midweek or recall some of his more established stars.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all remained sidelined.

Chelsea Team News

Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut for Graham Potter's team after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk was completed.

The Blues will be without on-loan striker Joao Felix however after he was sent off against Fulham and will serve a three-match ban.

Joao Felix

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are both back in training but Potter confirmed that neither will be available for the trip to Anfield whilst Denis Zakaria is doubtful after picking up an injury in the clash at Craven Cottage.

Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and N'Golo Kante are still missing but the Frenchman has returned to training.

