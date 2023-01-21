Skip to main content
Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

All the key details as Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday with both sides looking for a victory after disappointing starts to the season which has left them in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter

Liverpool Team News

Darwin Nunez is back in contention for Liverpool after missing the last two games against Brighton and Wolves through injury.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with some of the players who fared so well in the victory at Molineux in midweek or recall some of his more established stars.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all remained sidelined.

Chelsea Team News

Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut for Graham Potter's team after his move from Shakhtar Donetsk was completed.

Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrating goal

The Blues will be without on-loan striker Joao Felix however after he was sent off against Fulham and will serve a three-match ban.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are both back in training but Potter confirmed that neither will be available for the trip to Anfield whilst Denis Zakaria is doubtful after picking up an injury in the clash at Craven Cottage.

Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, and N'Golo Kante are still missing but the Frenchman has returned to training.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

Viewers in India can tune in on Disney+ hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham’s Father In Contact With Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Hopes For Real Madrid Snub

By Damon Carr
Mason Mount
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Planning Summer Transfer Raid For Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount

By Neil Andrew
Wolverhampton Wanderers Matheus Nunes Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Predicted Lineup: Nunez Returns As Klopp Faces Selection Dilemma After Midweek Victory

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
News

'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Team News: Nunez & Mudryk In Contention For Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Anfield Road Stand Expansion
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Wins Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Wolves Hoping To Keep Hold Of Midfielder In January Amid Interest From Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United & Barcelona

By Neil Andrew