Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and LFCTR can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Anfield Road Stand

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham nine days ago.

The Reds were fortunate to escape with a point thanks to an improved second-half performance and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

Patrick Vieira's Eagles also struggled during the opening weekend, losing 2-0 to Arsenal at Selhurst Park but will present a tough test at Anfield as they look to pick up their first points of the season.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Team

Liverpool Crest Anfield
