Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Interesting Starting Lineup Appears Online

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and an interesting starting lineup has emerged online.

Liverpool Crest Anfield

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham during the opening weekend of the season.

The Reds escaped with a fortunate point thanks to a second-half turnaround and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is also a doubt over the fitness of central defender, Joel Matip, who missed training on Friday with a groin issue.

Anfield Edition have released a starting XI for Liverpool on their Twitter account and it includes places for Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Nunez.

LFCTR Verdict

There is nothing to suggest that this is the actual lineup or any information as to how this team was put together but it if were to be the team that starts, it would mean skipper Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Already Have No Chance' Jurgen Klopp On Premier League Title Race

By Damon Carr58 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Looks Forward To Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Xavi Barcelona
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp 'Can't Understand' Barcelona's Spending

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Luis Diaz Fulham
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Key Battles

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago