Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Interesting Starting Lineup Appears Online

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and an interesting starting lineup has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham during the opening weekend of the season.

The Reds escaped with a fortunate point thanks to a second-half turnaround and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

There is also a doubt over the fitness of central defender, Joel Matip, who missed training on Friday with a groin issue.

Anfield Edition have released a starting XI for Liverpool on their Twitter account and it includes places for Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Nunez.

There is nothing to suggest that this is the actual lineup or any information as to how this team was put together but it if were to be the team that starts, it would mean skipper Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench.

