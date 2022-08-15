Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Interesting Starting Lineup Appears Online
Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and an interesting starting lineup has emerged online.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a much-improved performance than he witnessed in his team's 2-2 draw with Fulham during the opening weekend of the season.
The Reds escaped with a fortunate point thanks to a second-half turnaround and goals from new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.
Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.
Read More
There is also a doubt over the fitness of central defender, Joel Matip, who missed training on Friday with a groin issue.
Anfield Edition have released a starting XI for Liverpool on their Twitter account and it includes places for Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, and Nunez.
LFCTR Verdict
There is nothing to suggest that this is the actual lineup or any information as to how this team was put together but it if were to be the team that starts, it would mean skipper Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino dropping to the bench.
Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea
- ‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield
- ‘Jurgen Klopp Is Underestimated’ - Finance Guru Believes Klopp Key to Us Success
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder
- Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s Match Report | Reds Grab Point As Bajcetic Misses Out
- Ballon d'Or 2022: Kylian Mbappe Selects His Top Three Which Includes Player Who Excelled For Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |