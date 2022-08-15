Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Key Battles

Liverpool face Crystal Palace tonight in their first home match of the season. LFCTR take a look at the key battles that could be the deciding factor in the game. 

Luis Diaz v Nathaniel Clyne

Last season, we saw the addition of Luis Diaz give the Liverpool front three a new dimension, as the Colombian hit the ground running, despite coming halfway through the season.

With a pre-season under his belt and a new link-up with Darwin Nunez, this is the season we will see the winger push on and tonight will be a teaser of what is to come, as he faces former Red Nathaniel Clyne.

The right-back had a tough time in the Premier League opener last week against Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and this week he won't find it any easier. I expect most attacks by the hosts to come from that left-hand side.

Luis Diaz Fulham

Fabinho v Eberechi Eze

Although Wilfred Zaha is seen as Crystal Palace's best player, it is Eberechi Eze that Jurgen Klopp needs to keep an eye on. The way he roams around behind the striker is something that needs to be cut out.

That job will be down to Fabinho. The Brazilian is a big part to get Liverpool to play their best football, as he breaks up any sort of attack from opponents.

Eze is not just a tricky player, he has a way of making space for his teammates when he drives at defences. Fabinho must show early that Eze will not get what he wants tonight.

Eberechi Eze

Naby Keita v Abdoulaye Doucouré

With Thiago Alcantara out with injury, Jurgen Klopp will probably look to Naby Keita to step into that position. 

This matchup is the same as the one between Fabinho and Eberechi Eze in the other half of the pitch. Naby Keita is more of a forward-thinking midfielder and will be looking to drive at the Crystal Palace defence. 

Like Fabinho against Eze, it will be Doucoure's task of keeping tabs on Keita. The visitor's defence will have their minds fully focused on Liverpool's incredible front three, so Keita could be well left alone if Doucoure doesn't do his job properly.

If Liverpool are to take the game to Crystal Palace, then Naby Keita is the player that could make things happen.

Naby Keita

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Darwin Nunez
