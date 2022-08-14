Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign | Eberechi Eze

Liverpool may have one of the best frontlines in world football, however, losing two back up players in Divock Origi and Taki Minamino has left a gap in the squad.

Mohamed Salah has no pressure behind him and any dip of form could be troublesome for The Reds. The Egyptian King needs someone to keep him on his toes and who better than Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze?

The versatile player has everything a Jurgen Klopp forward needs. Flair, an eye for goal and the ability to play on a number of positions makes him a perfect option to have in this Liverpool squad.

Eze has lit up the Premier League since moving to Crystal Palace, catching the eye of many fans and pundits alike. There is yet to be any moves from bigger clubs for the England U21 international, but it seems only a matter of time before they come in.

Patrick Viera has done an incredible job at the London club so far and his style of play is getting the best out of Eze, which can only do wonders for the 24-year-old.

Eberechi Eze is one player to watch out for in the near future, Fabinho will have his work cut out tomorrow keeping tabs on him.

