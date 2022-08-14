Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign | Eberechi Eze

Liverpool may have one of the best frontlines in world football, however, losing two back up players in Divock Origi and Taki Minamino has left a gap in the squad. 

Mohamed Salah has no pressure behind him and any dip of form could be troublesome for The Reds. The Egyptian King needs someone to keep him on his toes and who better than Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze?

Mohamed Salah

The versatile player has everything a Jurgen Klopp forward needs. Flair, an eye for goal and the ability to play on a number of positions makes him a perfect option to have in this Liverpool squad. 

Eze has lit up the Premier League since moving to Crystal Palace, catching the eye of many fans and pundits alike. There is yet to be any moves from bigger clubs for the England U21 international, but it seems only a matter of time before they come in. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Eberechi Eze training

Patrick Viera has done an incredible job at the London club so far and his style of play is getting the best out of Eze, which can only do wonders for the 24-year-old. 

Eberechi Eze is one player to watch out for in the near future, Fabinho will have his work cut out tomorrow keeping tabs on him. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Media

'He Can't Keep Blaming A Dry Pitch!' Jamie O'Hara's Liverpool Prediction

By Jim Nichol-Turner5 minutes ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Premier League
Match Coverage

Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Stefan Bajcetic
Match Coverage

Brighton & Hove Albion U21s 1-1 Liverpool U21s Match Report | Reds Grab Point As Bajcetic Misses Out

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Looks Forward To Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Media

Roberto Firmino Can Achieve Unconventional Accomplishment Against Crystal Palace

By Jim Nichol-Turner5 hours ago
Expedia
News

Liverpool In Talks To Extend £10m Deal For Sleeve Sponsor

By Jim Nichol-Turner6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘The Way We Play Should Help Strikers’ - Jurgen Klopp on Making Consistent Goalscorers

By Matty Orme6 hours ago