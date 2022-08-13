Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Predicted Lineup | Gomez To Replace Matip? Midfield 3? Firmino Or Nunez To Start?
Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday and we can bring you the LFCTR predicted lineup for the match.
The Reds got the season off to a disappointing start with a 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend so will be looking to bounce back with a victory to kick start their Premier League campaign.
Team News
Jurgen Klopp will be missing a number of key players as they head into the clash with the Eagles as he faces an early season injury crisis.
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota will all miss the match with Patrick Vieira's team.
There was a further concern on Friday when defender Joel Matip missed training due to a groin issue.
Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas should return however after both missed the match at Craven Cottage through illness and injury respectively.
Key Decisions
The main decisions facing Klopp appear to be who will replace Thiago in midfield and who will start the match up front.
Read More
Harvey Elliott impressed last week as a substitute and we predict he will get the nod to line up alongside Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson in midfield.
In attack, Darwin Nunez had such a big impact off the bench against Fulham, that it is difficult to see him being left out of the starting XI.
Predicted XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson;
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz
For details of when and how to watch the match, you can find further information HERE.
