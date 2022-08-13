Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Predicted Lineup | Gomez To Replace Matip? Midfield 3? Firmino Or Nunez To Start?

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday and we can bring you the LFCTR predicted lineup for the match.

The Reds got the season off to a disappointing start with a 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend so will be looking to bounce back with a victory to kick start their Premier League campaign.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott

Team News

Jurgen Klopp will be missing a number of key players as they head into the clash with the Eagles as he faces an early season injury crisis.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota will all miss the match with Patrick Vieira's team.

There was a further concern on Friday when defender Joel Matip missed training due to a groin issue.

Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas should return however after both missed the match at Craven Cottage through illness and injury respectively.

Naby Keita Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas

Key Decisions

The main decisions facing Klopp appear to be who will replace Thiago in midfield and who will start the match up front.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harvey Elliott impressed last week as a substitute and we predict he will get the nod to line up alongside Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson in midfield.

In attack, Darwin Nunez had such a big impact off the bench against Fulham, that it is difficult to see him being left out of the starting XI.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

For details of when and how to watch the match, you can find further information HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Misses Training To Give Jurgen Klopp More Injury Drama Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'He Looks At Home, To Be Honest' - Jordan Henderson Talks About New Liverpool Signing

By Jim Nichol-Turner57 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'He Is Very Important' - Roberto Firmino | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Early Reds Team News As Klopp Confirms Duo Expected To Return

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Curtis Jones Jake Cain
Transfers

Liverpool Midfielder Wants Loan Move After Success Of Last Season

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago