Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Early Reds Team News As Klopp Confirms Duo Expected To Return

Liverpool are likely to be boosted by the return of two players when they take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp has had a difficult few weeks with several players picking up injuries, disrupting his squad’s preparations for the new season.

The issues were further exacerbated during Liverpool’s disappointing 2-2 draw at Fulham when Thiago Alcantara limped off with a hamstring problem that could rule him out for between 4 to 6 weeks.

Team News

Klopp provided a couple of positive updates however when he spoke to the media at his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with the Eagles.

Naby Keita missed the trip to Craven Cottage through illness but has resumed training and will be available for selection.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is also set to return to training on Friday after picking up a knock during pre-season and could also be in contention for Monday’s match.

One of the big decisions in respect of the starting lineup for Klopp is who will lead the front line.

Roberto Firmino was extremely quiet in the match against Fulham so he could be replaced by new striker, Darwin Nunez, who helped changed the game when he was introduced against the West London club with a goal and an assist.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota remain sidelined.

