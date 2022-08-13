Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia

Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds disappointed in their opening game of the campaign scraping a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans are therefore expecting a much-improved performance against Patrick Vieira's Eagles who lost their opening match 2-0 to Arsenal.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  3pm ET

Pacific time:  12pm PT

Central time: 2pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6am AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

