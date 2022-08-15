Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News - Phillips Starts, Henderson Dropped, Firmino Injured

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp has sprung a surprise with his team selection.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

That also now includes central defender Joel Matip who has a muscle strain and Roberto Firmino who is missing as a precaution.

In perhaps the biggest surprise, Nathaniel Phillips replaces Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez on the bench.

Nat Phillips

Skipper Jordan Henderson also finds himself on the bench as James Milner and Harvey Elliott are rewarded for their roles in helping salvage a point against Fulham nine days ago.

Darwin Nunez gets his first competitive start in a Liverpool shirt alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Team

