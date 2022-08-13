Skip to main content

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News | Premier League | Reds Missing Several Players Through Injury

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday and LFCTR can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team failed to impress in last week's 2-2 draw against Fulham where goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged a point.

Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez

The German will be expecting a vastly improved performance from his team when they take on Patrick Vieira's Eagles who lost their opening match 2-0 to Arsenal.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota through injury.

Joel Matip is also a doubt after he missed training on Friday as a precaution with a groin problem. Joe Gomez will be on standby to step in if the Cameroon international is ruled out.

Joel Matip
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool should be able to welcome back Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas who missed the draw at Craven Cottage through illness and injury respectively.

Crystal Palace Team News

Palace could welcome back Michael OIise after injury with Vieira confirming he has been in full team training this week.

They will however still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins for who the match comes too soon and Nathan Ferguson who the Palace manager confirmed has suffered a setback.

Michael Olise

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Harvey Elliot
Match Coverage

Predicted Liverpool Squad For Opening Premier League Home Game Against Crystal Palace - Several Injuries For Jurgen Klopp

By Matty Orme48 minutes ago
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Media

'They Will Miss Sadio Mane' Soccer Saturday Discuss Liverpool's Expectations After Fulham Result

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About His Favourite Ever Premier League Moment | Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Liverpool James Milner
Quotes

'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back

By Jim Nichol-Turner3 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Quotes

Ballon d'Or 2022: Kylian Mbappe Selects His Top Three Which Includes Player Who Excelled For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago