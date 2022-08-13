Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News | Premier League | Reds Missing Several Players Through Injury
Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday and LFCTR can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.
Jurgen Klopp's team failed to impress in last week's 2-2 draw against Fulham where goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged a point.
The German will be expecting a vastly improved performance from his team when they take on Patrick Vieira's Eagles who lost their opening match 2-0 to Arsenal.
Liverpool Team News
The Reds will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota through injury.
Joel Matip is also a doubt after he missed training on Friday as a precaution with a groin problem. Joe Gomez will be on standby to step in if the Cameroon international is ruled out.
Liverpool should be able to welcome back Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas who missed the draw at Craven Cottage through illness and injury respectively.
Crystal Palace Team News
Palace could welcome back Michael OIise after injury with Vieira confirming he has been in full team training this week.
They will however still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins for who the match comes too soon and Nathan Ferguson who the Palace manager confirmed has suffered a setback.
