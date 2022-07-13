Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Singapore

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly on Friday in Singapore, and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were humbled 4-0 by rivals Manchester United on Tuesday and will be looking to bounce back from the heavy defeat.

New signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho took to the pitch against the Red Devils and Reds fans will be excited to see the pair in action again.

The match will take place at the National Stadium (Singapore) as Liverpool bring down the curtain on the Asia leg of their pre-season tour.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1.35pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 8:35am ET

Pacific time: 5:35am PT

Central time: 7:35am CT

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV, LFCTV GO, and Palace TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO and Palace TV.

