Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Where To Watch | Team News | Predicted Lineups

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday and LFCTR can bring you all the key details ahead of the clash.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3pm ET

Pacific time: 12pm PT

Central time: 2pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6am AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the US, the match can be watched on the USA Network, Universo, Universo NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota through injury.

Joel Matip is also a doubt after he missed training on Friday as a precaution with a groin problem. Joe Gomez will be on standby to step in if the Cameroon international is ruled out.

Liverpool should be able to welcome back Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas who missed the draw at Craven Cottage through illness and injury respectively.

Crystal Palace Team News

Palace could welcome back Michael OIise after injury with Vieira confirming he has been in full team training this week.

They will however still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins for who the match comes too soon and Nathan Ferguson who the Palace manager confirmed has suffered a setback.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Vicente Guaita;

Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell;

Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp;

Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha;

Odsonne Edouard

