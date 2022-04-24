Skip to main content

Liverpool v Everton | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Keita & Jota Start, Henderson Misses Out

Liverpool take on neighbours Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups and team news.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash trailing leaders Manchester City by four points after their 5-1 win at the Etihad against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds now face the Toffees and Eddie Howe's Newcastle before City take to the pitch again in league action so can claw their way back to the top with two victories.

There is however the small matter of a Champions League semi-final game against Villarreal sandwiched in between those two Premier League matches which means some rotation is to be expected.

Everton are in a relegation fight and could find themselves in the bottom three ahead of kick-off if Burnley can avoid defeat at home to Wolves.

Frank Lampard will hoping the derby atmosphere can inspire his team to an unlikely result that could prove huge in their relegation struggle.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota

Everton Team

