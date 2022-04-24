Skip to main content
Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield on Sunday in the Merseyside derby and we can bring you some key facts ahead of the big match.

The Reds come into the fixture four points behind leaders Manchester City but can close the gap to just one point with a victory.

Key Facts & Stats

  • Divock Origi has scored five times in derby matches. Only Steven Gerrard (nine) and Robbie Fowler (six) have more since the Premier League started.
  • Liverpool have beaten Everton five times thanks to stoppage-time winners in the Premier League era.
  • Roberto Firmino has never scored against Everton.
  • 28 players (9 Liverpool, 19 Everton) have been sent off in Merseyside derby history.
  • Mohamed Salah is now just three goals short of Michael Owen's tally of 158 goals for the club. The Egyptian currently sits ninth on the list of all-time scorers.
  • The Reds have scored 297 goals at Anfield in the Premier League under manager Jurgen Klopp so are just three short of reaching 300.

All facts are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

