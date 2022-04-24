Skip to main content

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Strong Predicted XI Emerges Online But Henderson & Diaz Miss Out

As Liverpool prepare to take on Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, an interesting predicted XI has emerged online.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash trailing leaders Manchester City by four points after their 5-1 win at the Etihad against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds now face the Toffees and Eddie Howe's Newcastle before City take to the pitch again in league action so can claw their way back to the top with two victories.

There is however the small matter of a Champions League semi-final game against Villarreal sandwiched in between those two Premier League matches which means some rotation is to be expected.

Despite the congested fixture schedule, Standard Sport (via Anfield Edition) have predicted a strong Liverpool lineup.

Goalkeeper/Defence

The predicted back five sees just one change from the team that beat Manchester United 4-0 in midweek with Ibrahima Konate favoured over Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Midfield

The publication predicts that Klopp will revert to the midfield that were so impressive at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final over Manchester City.

That would see Naby Keita recalled to join Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in the engine room with skipper Jordan Henderson dropping to the bench.

Forwards

In attack, Diogo Jota could be in line for a recall to replace Luis Diaz and partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Predicted XI

