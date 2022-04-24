Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Team News | Jordan Henderson Dropped To Bench
Liverpool take on local rivals Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.
Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash trailing leaders Manchester City by four points after their 5-1 win at the Etihad against Watford on Saturday.
The Reds now face the Toffees and Eddie Howe's Newcastle before City take to the pitch again in league action so can claw their way back to the top with two victories.
Frank Lampard will hoping the derby atmosphere can inspire his team to an unlikely result that could prove huge in their relegation struggle.
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that dismantled Manchester United 4-0 in midweek.
Read More
The back five remains the same but in midfield, Naby Keita replaces skipper Jordan Henderson and will play alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.
Luis Diaz is given a rest in attack with Diogo Jota given a deserved recall for his impressive goalscoring this season.
Liverpool Team
Everton Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
- Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
- Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player
- Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok