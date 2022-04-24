Skip to main content

Liverpool v Everton | Premier League | Team News | Jordan Henderson Dropped To Bench

Liverpool take on local rivals Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Liverpool Crest Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the clash trailing leaders Manchester City by four points after their 5-1 win at the Etihad against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds now face the Toffees and Eddie Howe's Newcastle before City take to the pitch again in league action so can claw their way back to the top with two victories.

Frank Lampard will hoping the derby atmosphere can inspire his team to an unlikely result that could prove huge in their relegation struggle.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that dismantled Manchester United 4-0 in midweek.

The back five remains the same but in midfield, Naby Keita replaces skipper Jordan Henderson and will play alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Jordan Henderson

Luis Diaz is given a rest in attack with Diogo Jota given a deserved recall for his impressive goalscoring this season.

Liverpool Team

Everton Team

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
