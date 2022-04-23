Liverpool v Everton | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Calvert-Lewin Updates

Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon in a huge Premier League clash and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the match.

Despite their brilliant form of late, Jurgen Klopp's team could start the match four points behind leaders Manchester City who host Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees are in a relegation battle and now are just a point clear of 18th placed Burnley after they beat Southampton in midweek so Frank Lampard's men will be desperate for the points.

Liverpool Team News

The one doubt for Liverpool is Roberto Firmino who missed the 4-0 win over Manchester United in midweek with a foot injury.

Whilst Klopp was optimistic that the Brazilian could be in the frame to return at his pre-match press conference, he was not pictured in the training pictures on Friday meaning it's possible he will miss the derby match.

Klopp is likely to freshen up his lineup with three games in the next seven days so Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota could all be in with a chance of a recall.

Everton Team News

Lampard will be missing Donny van de Beek (groin) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps) for the visit to Anfield.

They join Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend, and Nathan Patterson on the treatment table.

Lampard will make a late decision on whether to start with Yerry Mina who has only just returned after two months out with injury.

