After an epic last-minute goal against Newcastle United on Wednesday, Liverpool seem to have righted the ship with back-to-back wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United..

Everton were extremely busy in the transfer window bringing in 8 new signings including dynamic French Forward Neal Maupay from Brighton and veteran Defensive Midfielder Idrissa Gueye from PSG. Frank Lampard has said that both will start.

They parted ways with their team-leading goal scorer from last season Brazilian International Richarlison so it will be up to Maupay now to pick up from here.

Everton are expected to take a page from Manchester United's playbook and play a mid to low block and try to hit Liverpool on the counterattack. These three matchups will be the game deciders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Anthony Gordon

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled again this year with fast aggressive forwards often getting caught out on the counter-attack as teams attempt to play in the space behind him.

Anthony Gordon has two goals in the last two matches and seems to be finding his stride as a Premier League elite attacking option.

It will be imperative that Alexander-Arnold is not exposed as he joins the forward line and attempts to link up with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Virgil Van Dijk v Neal Maupay

The usually flawless Virgil Van Dijk has come under some criticism this season for apparent mistakes that have led to goals. In the first game of the new season against Fulham he stuck a leg out on Aleksandar Mitrović taking the big Serbian down inside the box for an obvious penalty.

In the game against Manchester United he received more criticism for not closing down Jadon Sancho who seemed to have an eternity to find the back of the net.

Typically calm under pressure he has looked rattled at times and was on the wrong end of a heated discussion with James Milner. For Milner to call him out like this it's a worrying sign.

Maupay likes to play on the front foot and Everton's game plan will be to try to find the front man on the counterattack. Van Dijk will need to be at his best to prevent this.

Harvey Elliot v Idrissa Gueye

Harvey Elliot has seemingly gone to another level this season and has become a must-start in Midfield for Jurgen Klopp. His link-up play with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a constant headache for opposing sides.

His opponent, Idrissa Gueye, is as experienced as they come, It will be an intriguing battle as Gueye will attempt to break up play in the middle of the park and put a stop to the marauding trio.

Still only 19 years old Elliot has been a revelation for Liverpool. It's a classic matchup between wily veteran and young phenom. This one will be fun to watch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

