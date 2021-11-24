Liverpool V FC Porto: A Look Back At The Last Match

Another European night awaits The Reds at Anfield. Let's take a look back at the last time these two foes faced off in the Champions League just two short months ago.

With Group B already locked up for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, this upcoming game could be one where the majority of the starters look to get a rest in time for this weekend's contest.

In the last match with Porto, Klopp opted for a very strong starting eleven.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Kostas Tsimikas IMAGO / News Images

The starting squad for Liverpool consisted of a formal backline with one new addition. James Milner got the start in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The rest of the defense included Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

The midfield trio saw Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, while the front three consisted of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah.

From the kickoff, Liverpool were on the attack and it took just 18 minutes for them to get on the scoresheet.

The goal wasn't the prettiest of Salah's career, but after a great run by Curtis Jones to send the ball in front of goal, Salah was able to tap it in after a miscue by the Porto defense.

Liverpool's next goal came shortly before halftime as another miscue from the Porto defense allowed Liverpool to make it 2-0.

James Milner from the right back position whipped a cross into the box, Porto's goalie Diogo Costa misread the ball, allowing Sadio Mane to simply tap the ball in to cap off a good first 45 minutes of play.

Liverpool didn't get goal number three until the 60th minute when Curtis Jones dispossessed Porto's Sergio Oliveira in midfield, springing the attack.

Jones drove the ball down the field, passing it to Salah, who was able to take one touch on the ball in the box, and neatly placed the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0 for Liverpool and a brace for the Egyptian King.

Six minutes later, Klopp made three substitutions when he brought on Takumi Minamino, Joe Gomez, and Roberto Firmino in place of Sadio Mane, James Milner, and Mohammed Salah, respectfully, signaling that their work had been done.

Minutes later, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made way for Jordan Henderson as Klopp was utilizing the Champions League substitution rule to its finest.



Porto were finally able to get on the scoresheet after a nice piece of play from Fabio Viera who crossed the ball to Mehdi Taremi, who slotted home past Alisson.

Taremi did a good job getting in front of Gomez, using his strength and frame to head the ball perfectly. The Liverpool defense looked to be caught off guard and weren't able to complete the clean sheet.

Just two minutes later, after a dazzling dribbling effort by Curtis Jones in Liverpool's own half, Jones was able to loft the ball downfield towards Firmino.

Porto's keeper rushed towards the ball, leaving his goal open from a good 45 yards. Firmino was able to make a move and shoot from far out with Oliviera running back to make a save on the ball.

It was a valiant effort from the Porto keeper, but his error in judgment to rush so far out of his goal made it easy for Firmino to slot it home to make it 4-1.

Minutes later after a free kick was given, Robertson swung the ball into the box, the ball was headed out, allowing Curtis Jones to attempt a first time volley.

The ball ricocheted off a defender and fell to Firmino's feet who was able to curl the ball into the back of the net to end it 5-1.

A last minute substitution of Divock Origi for Diogo Jota capped off a great European away night in Portugal.

A very dominating performance from all aspects of the game was the headline for Liverpool.

From the moment of kickoff, the Reds were in control and able to head back home with all three points.

With Wednesday's clash not having such a high importance for a win, Liverpool could rest their main starters and allow some of the youngsters to make their first European caps. Up The Reds!

