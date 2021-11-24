Liverpool v FC Porto: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool face FC Porto at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night and here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Jurgen Klopp's team have already qualified as Group B winners for the knockout stages after four wins from four.
This should give the German the opportunity to rotate his squad to give some players much needed minutes and to rest others.
The match is important to Porto however as they sit second in the group, a point ahead of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.
Porto will face off with Simeone's team in Portugal on matchday six in a match that will decide their fate in this year's competition.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 20:00pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday the 24th of November!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 20:00pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 15:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 14:00pm CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on BT Sport 3, BT Sport Player and the BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be shown live on Paramount+, TUDNxtra and fuboTV.
