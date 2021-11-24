Liverpool v FC Porto Predicted Line Up | UEFA Champions League

As Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as winners of Group B, it is fair to expect a good deal of rotation from manager Jurgen Klopp when they take on Porto on Wednesday.

Neco Williams, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Divock Origi have all been struggling with illness/injury but were able to train with the squad on Tuesday so should be available for selection.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Those with longer term issues that will miss the game include Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott.

Klopp may give opportunities to the likes of youngsters Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, Owen Beck and Elijah Dixon-Bonner but Kaide Gordon is not eligible to play.

With the German saying he wants to respect the competition whilst balancing the needs of his squad, I think there will be quite a few changes.

In possibly the hardest starting line up to predict this season, I'm predicting eight changes to the team that started against Arsenal.

In goal Caoimhin Kelleher is proving to be more than an able deputy for Alisson and as a result the Brazilian can take a rest.

Williams, Nathaniel Phillips and Ibrahima Konate are all in need of game time so I think all three will start in the back four along with Kostas Tsimikas with no risks being taken on Robertson.

There is the possibility that Williams could play higher up the pitch with Bradley at right-back but I think the Welshman will start there.

In midfield, Tyler Morton has impressed so deserves an opportunity to start again along with Milner and Thiago who both need match sharpness. Again, I don't expect any risks to be taken on Jordan Henderson.

In attack, it would make sense for Origi and Takumi Minamino to continue their good run of goalscoring form and I can see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane sharing a game like we have seen before in cup matches.

That would also give Klopp the chance to rest Diogo Jota who took a nasty knock to the knee on Saturday.

To be honest, it's all a bit of a lottery so we will have to wait and see but my predicted line up is as follows:

Predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Tyler Morton, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

