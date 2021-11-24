Liverpool v FC Porto Team News | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool take on FC Porto in a Champions League Group B encounter at Anfield on Wednesday evening in a game that kicks off at 20:00GMT.

This is the return match of the game that Liverpool won 5-1 in Porto back in October.

The Reds have won all of their matches so far in impressive fashion and have already qualified as Group winners for the knockout stages.

Porto currently sit in 2nd place in the group, a point clear of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid

The two teams will face off in matchday six.

Liverpool Team News

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes with Liverpool already qualified as group winners.

The German should have some additional options to choose from after Liverpool’s fine 4-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Neco Williams, James Milner and Divock Origi were all pictured in training and will be available for selection.

Youngsters Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Conor Bradley could also be involved.

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will all still be missing through injury and Kaide Gordan is ineligible.

FC Porto Team News

Porto will be without centre-back Ivan Marcano and could also be missing Portugal international Pepe for whom a late decision will be made.

If Pepe is fit to play, it will be his 100th start in the Champions League.

Marko Grujic is likely to feature against his former club.

