Liverpool v Inter Milan | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Thiago & Jota Return

Liverpool face off against Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

The first leg saw Jurgen Klopp’s team win 2-0 thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah which was a scoreline that probably flattered the Reds.

A 1-0 win at Anfield against West Ham on Saturday saw Liverpool stay in touch with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Simone Inzaghi’s team also come into the second leg in good form having won 5-0 at the weekend against Salernitana in Serie A.

Klopp and his team know that Inter remain a dangerous outfit and will still need to be at their best to progress to the quarter-finals.

The match kicks off at 8pm under the lights and a reminder there is no away goal rule this season.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

