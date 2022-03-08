Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Thiago & Jota Return

Liverpool face off against Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Anfield Liverpool Flag

The first leg saw Jurgen Klopp’s team win 2-0 thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah which was a scoreline that probably flattered the Reds.

A 1-0 win at Anfield against West Ham on Saturday saw Liverpool stay in touch with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Simone Inzaghi’s team also come into the second leg in good form having won 5-0 at the weekend against Salernitana in Serie A.

Klopp and his team know that Inter remain a dangerous outfit and will still need to be at their best to progress to the quarter-finals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The match kicks off at 8pm under the lights and a reminder there is no away goal rule this season.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Inter Milan Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Inter Milan | Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Thiago & Jota Return

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Scarves ahead of Inter Milan and Liverpool's Champions League knockout tie.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Preview | Inter's Recent Slump In Form | LFC Team News | UCL

By Tom Johnson35 minutes ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Flashback: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Win It Late At The San Siro | UCL

By Julian Prahalathan56 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Predicted Line-Up | Diogo Jota to Feature? | Too soon for Thiago Alcantara? | UCL

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Prediction | UCL

By Tanzim Khan1 hour ago
FA Cup
News

FA Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - March 19th/20th 2022

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
John W Henry, Jordan Henderson, Champions League
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jordan Henderson: 'Our Standards Don't Slip'

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League | Jurgen Klopp: 'What A Fixture, Hey?'

By Damon Carr2 hours ago