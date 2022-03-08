Skip to main content
Liverpool v Inter Milan | Team News | UEFA Champions League | Round Of 16 | Klopp Makes Four Changes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the Reds lineup as they prepare to face Inter Milan in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

The first leg saw Liverpool run out 2-0 winners in the San Siro thanks to second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah but need to guard against complacency as they try and ensure a safe passage to the quarter-finals.

Firmino Goal

There are four changes to the team that beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Joel Matip returns in defence to replace Ibrahima Konate who was not pictured in the training footage on Monday and is not in the Liverpool squad which will be a concern to Reds fans.

Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones return in midfield and will be supported in the defensive midfield role by Fabinho.

Diogo Jota returns in attack to partner Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as Luis Diaz drops to the bench.

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

