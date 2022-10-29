Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leeds United: Confirmed Lineups, Teams

IMAGO / News Images

We will bring you the confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.
Details of the confirmed lineups for Liverpool's match with Leeds United at Anfield will appear here when they are announced around 6:45 pm.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool Team News

Thiago Alcantara is ready to return for Liverpool after an ear infection ruled him out of action over the past seven days.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful skipper Jordan Henderson will also be fit after he picked up a bang on his knee against Ajax.

Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined and despite returning to training Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to match action.

Leeds United Team News

Jesse Marsch has injury concerns over Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo Moreno, Luis, Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, and Leo Hjelde ahead of the trip to Anfield.

The under-fire Leeds manager will also be missing long-term casualties Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.

