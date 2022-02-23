Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leeds United | Confirmed Lineups/Teams | Premier League | EPL - Jones Starts, Henderson Dropped

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed teams.

After the Reds beat Norwich City 3-1 on Saturday, they closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Further good news followed the victory over the Canaries as Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur breathing fresh life into the title race.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds lost 4-2 at Elland Road to Manchester United on Sunday in a game played in torrential wind and rain leaving them precariously placed just five points above the drop zone.

A big evening awaits at Anfield for both teams and one that could be pivotal at both ends of the table. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm UK Time (GMT) and details of where to watch the game can be found HERE.

Here are the confirmed teams/lineups.

Read More

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Leeds United Team

Anfield Liverpool Flag
