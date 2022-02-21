Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Leeds United | Leeds United Injury Update | Defender Set To Miss Match

Liverpool face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday, in what is a huge match in the title race. A win will see the Reds close the gap to Manchester City by just three points. 

The Premier League is coming into the business end of the season and Wednesday's match is crucial for both sides at both ends of the table. Liverpool are in second place, six points behind the league leaders and Leeds United find themselves just five points above the relegation zone.

Anfield Liverpool Flag

The home side came out as 3-1 victors at the weekend, despite going 1-0 down to Norwich City, their opponents however lost 4-2 at home to Manchester United in a thrilling match on Super Sunday.

Liverpool will go into this week's match with pretty much a fully fit squad to pick from. The loss of Diogo Jota is a big miss for Jurgen Klopp's men, but with the addition of Luis Diaz, it didn't seem to make much difference on Saturday.

In a statement by the club today, it was confirmed that defender Robin Koch will miss Wednesday's match after a collision of heads against Manchester United. Koch came off after 31 minutes after colliding with Manchester United's Scott McTominay.

"Leeds United can confirm that following a clash of heads, Robin Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the Premier League protocols.

Leeds United Elland Road

"The player was told if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Robin did in the 29th minute of the game (against United).

"The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries, as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop.

"Robin will follow the concussion protocols before returning to play."

