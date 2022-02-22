Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update
Ahead of Wednesday night's game against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.
Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday moved them to within six points of league leaders Manchester City who lost 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham.
The game against Marcelo Bielsa's team is a rearranged fixture from the end of December and is Klopp's team's game in hand over their rivals with a win taking them within three points of Pep Guardiola's team.
Leeds are coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United, a game that was played in horrendous conditions.
Klopp spoke on a number of issues, including opponents Leeds, the fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, and how he found out about Manchester City's defeat on Saturday.
