Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

Ahead of Wednesday night's game against Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday moved them to within six points of league leaders Manchester City who lost 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium to Tottenham.

Luis Diaz

The game against Marcelo Bielsa's team is a rearranged fixture from the end of December and is Klopp's team's game in hand over their rivals with a win taking them within three points of Pep Guardiola's team.

Leeds are coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United, a game that was played in horrendous conditions.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Klopp spoke on a number of issues, including opponents Leeds, the fitness of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, and how he found out about Manchester City's defeat on Saturday.

Watch the press conference here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Leeds United | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota & Firmino Update

By Neil Andrew
31 seconds ago
Manchester United Logo
Non LFC

Leaked: List Of Manchester United Managerial Candidates Including Surprise Name

By Matt Thielen
38 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Major Update In Liverpool Transfer Chase For Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

Report: Steven Gerrard & Aston Villa Transfer Stance on Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Youri Tielemans Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Leading Race For Liverpool & Barcelona Target With Amazing Release Clause Revealed

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Napoli In Contact With Liverpool Forward As Possible Replacement For Victor Osimhen, Atalanta Interest

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Atletico Madrid
Non LFC

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
5 hours ago
Jurgen-Klopp-gives-honest-opinion-on-Joe-Gomez-and-Joel
Articles

Reports: 'No Suggestion' That Star Wants To Leave Anfield

By Sam Jones
6 hours ago