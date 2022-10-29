Liverpool v Leeds United: Match Prediction

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from last week's embarrassing defeat to Nottingham Forest and to be honest, Leeds United is the perfect team to play.

The West Yorkshire side are on a run of four defeats in a row and without a win in eight matches in the league.

On the other side, the Reds are starting to turn a corner, despite last week's loss to Nottingham. Four wins in the last five games in all competitions with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez banging in the goals.

IMAGO / Colorsport

One Way System

What does this mean for tonight's clash? Well, it only points one direction. A one-sided thrashing. Liverpool are starting to find their fluidity and their old confidence they've had for the last five years.

Jurgen Klopp has changed his tactics up a bit recently and it's paying off. A front two of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez is causing defences havoc. With Nunez missing last weekend, the isolation of his Egyptian teammate was apparent. ]

IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Tonight, unfortunately for Leeds, they are back together again in the Premier League. More bad news for the visitors is the return of Thiago Alcantara. The midfield maestro will be pulling the strings all game.

The constant attacks will be too much for the away side and as soon as one goes in, the rest will follow. The first 20 minutes of the match is the most important for Jess Marsch and will need to not concede.

How Do Leeds Get A Result?

Just hope. Maybe switch the Playstation on. With the players they have out and the old Liverpool returning slightly then Leeds will just be trying to keep the score respectable rather than win points.

Jurgen Klopp will set up with a two in midfield, so Leeds will have to try and dominate that area through Brendan Aaronson. The American is key to getting at Liverpool tonight, being the extra man in midfield.

The playmaking midfielder will require one-to-one attention at times and that's when space will be created for the away team to capitalize.

IMAGO / News Images

Conclusion

Leeds United will be coming to shut up shop and hope their star Aaronson can produce magic, however, hope is all they have.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah's connection will only get stronger and in tonight's match, we will see a taster of what is to come with these two.

Liverpool will score early doors and will only continue to add to the misery for this Leeds side staring relegation in the face.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 5-0 Leeds United

Scorers Prediction: Salah 2, Nunez 2, Carvalho.