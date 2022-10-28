Liverpool v Leeds United: Predicted Lineup, Thiago To Return?

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after last weekend's defeat to bottom side Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp's team put in another disappointing performance at the City Ground leaving Liverpool in eighth place with just 16 points from 11 matches.

Liverpool Team News

Thiago Alcantara is set to return for Liverpool after an ear infection saw him miss the defeat at Forest and the victory in midweek against Ajax in the Champions League.

Thiago Alcantara is set to return for Liverpool against Leeds United on Saturday. IMAGO / Action Plus

Klopp also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful skipper Jordan Henderson will be fit after he picked up a knock against the Eredivisie champions.

Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined and despite returning to training Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to match action.

With Liverpool unlikely to topple Napoli at the top of Champions League Group A, Klopp may decide to use that match against the Serie A team on Tuesday to rest some of his key players.

That could mean therefore that the 55-year-old sticks with the winning formula from midweek against Jesse Marsch's team.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho;

Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara;

Roberto Firmino;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

