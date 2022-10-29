Liverpool v Leeds United: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
Liverpool will take on Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday with both teams in need of a victory to kick start their disappointing start to the season.
Liverpool Team News
Thiago Alcantara is ready to return for Liverpool after an ear infection ruled him out of action over the past seven days.
Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful skipper Jordan Henderson will also be fit after he picked up a bang on his knee against Ajax.
Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined and despite returning to training Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to match action.
Leeds United Team News
Jesse Marsch has injury concerns over Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo Moreno, Luis, Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Leo Hjelde ahead of the trip to Anfield.
The under-fire Leeds manager will also be missing long-term casualties Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.
Predicted Liverpool XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Fabinho;
Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara;
Roberto Firmino;
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:45pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport and Canal+.
