Liverpool v Leeds United: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

Liverpool will take on Jesse Marsch's Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday with both teams in need of a victory to kick start their disappointing start to the season.

Jesse Marsch and Leeds United currently sit in the Premier League's bottom 3. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Thiago Alcantara is ready to return for Liverpool after an ear infection ruled him out of action over the past seven days.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful skipper Jordan Henderson will also be fit after he picked up a bang on his knee against Ajax.

Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined and despite returning to training Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to match action.

Leeds United Team News

Jesse Marsch has injury concerns over Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo Moreno, Luis, Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Leo Hjelde ahead of the trip to Anfield.

The under-fire Leeds manager will also be missing long-term casualties Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho;

Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara;

Roberto Firmino;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is in good form for Liverpool of late. IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport and Canal+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |