Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Jota Update

Liverpool face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League and we can bring you the team news ahead of the vital clash.

After results at the weekend went the way of Jurgen Klopp's team, they can close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino (muscle injury) and Diogo Jota (ankle) will both miss the clash with Marcelo Bielsa's team as they face a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Klopp is likely to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara into the starting XI after they were all rested during the 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are ready should Klopp decide to make a change in attack, but that seems unlikely after all three of his strikers scored against the Canaries.

Leeds Team News

Robin Koch will miss the match at Anfield to follow concussion protocols before returning to play, after suffering a heavy challenge during the defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

Liam Cooper (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (thigh), and Patrick Bamford (foot) are all still missing.

Brazilian winger Raphinha is likely to return to the starting lineup after starting the match against the Red Devils on the bench.

Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Jota Update


