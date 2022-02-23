Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | Jordan Henderson Misses Out, Jones Starts
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been left out of the starting XI to face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening for the crucial Premier League clash.
The 31 year old was in fine form during Liverpool's 3-1 win against Norwich City at the weekend where he played a deeper role covering for Fabinho who was rested.
As to whether Henderson missing out against Leeds is significant or he is just rested himself ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday remains to be seen.
In other team news, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara all return to the starting lineup alongside the recalled Curtis Jones.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here
Here are the confirmed teams/lineups.
Read More
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Leeds United Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Firmino & Jota Update
- Liverpool vs Leeds United | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL
- Report: Chelsea Leading Race For Liverpool & Barcelona Target With Amazing Release Clause Revealed
- Report: Napoli In Contact With Liverpool Forward As Possible Replacement For Victor Osimhen, Atalanta Interest
- Reports: 'No Suggestion' That Star Wants To Leave Anfield
- Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook