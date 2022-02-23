Liverpool v Leeds United | Team News | Premier League | Jordan Henderson Misses Out, Jones Starts

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been left out of the starting XI to face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday evening for the crucial Premier League clash.

The 31 year old was in fine form during Liverpool's 3-1 win against Norwich City at the weekend where he played a deeper role covering for Fabinho who was rested.

As to whether Henderson missing out against Leeds is significant or he is just rested himself ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday remains to be seen.

In other team news, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara all return to the starting lineup alongside the recalled Curtis Jones.

Here are the confirmed teams/lineups.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Leeds United Team

