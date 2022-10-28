Skip to main content
Liverpool v Leeds United Team News, Premier League, Thiago Alcantara Update

IMAGO / Action Plus

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool take on Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening and we can bring you the latest team news.

After securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages in midweek with a fine 3-0 victory over Ajax, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can bounce back from last week's disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Taiwo Awoniyi

Liverpool were disappointing in losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last Saturday.

Liverpool Team News

Thiago Alcantara is ready to return for Liverpool after an ear infection ruled him out of action over the past seven days.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful skipper Jordan Henderson will also be fit after he picked up a bang on his knee against Ajax.

Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined and despite returning to training Naby Keita is not yet ready to return to match action.

Leeds United Team News

Jesse Marsch has injury concerns over Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo Moreno, Luis, Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Leo Hjelde ahead of the trip to Anfield.

The under-fire Leeds manager will also be missing long-term casualties Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.

